Capital One Shopping helps you save money and time online

Shopping and saving in the digital age

People spend plenty of money shopping online these days. According to one estimate from Digital Commerce 360, Americans spent $861 billion online in 2020, up an incredible 44 percent from 2019. Obviously, the pandemic played a significant role in this increase since it forced many people to stay home and shop online instead of in person. Yet, e-commerce sales were already rising steadily before the pandemic, indicating an ongoing change in shopping behavior that reflects a growing preference for or dependence on online shopping.

This shopping trend in the digital age probably doesn't come as a massive surprise to you. After all, you have a passion for computer technology and know first-hand how impactful it is in shaping many, if not all, aspects of our society. But, since online shopping is now so deeply entrenched and widely accepted, why then isn't its counterpart of online saving? In other words, while most online shoppers know there are certain days of the year (e.g., Cyber Monday, Black Friday, Prime Day, etc.) when digital deals abound, why don't online shoppers use coupons and hunt for discounts across multiple stores like a prudent in-person shopper would?

Well, for starters, using digital coupons can be a time-consuming and frustrating process. No one wants to spend their entire lunch break in search of an email from a few months ago—and then discover that the coupon contained within it, much like its paper cousin, has an expiration date. Similarly, creating a spreadsheet to compare prices for products across multiple websites requires a ton of work upfront and, even more, to maintain throughout the seasonal shopping year. So, what's an online shopper supposed to do if he or she wants to save money? Let computer technology solve the problem! And that's precisely what Capital One Shopping does for online shoppers, no matter if they're a Capital One cardholder or not.

Saving money and time with Capital One Shopping

Capital One Shopping is a simple, free, and easy-to-install browser extension designed to help people like you save money and time when shopping online. As previously mentioned, you don't need to be a Capital One cardholder to use this browser extension, and it only takes a few seconds to add this extension to the browser of your choice. Meaning, anyone with access to the internet and a desktop or laptop can start saving money and time when it comes to online shopping.

Better yet, Capital One Shopping provides an excellent user experience. All you need to do is shop like usual while Capital One Shopping works magically in the background, searching for possible discounts on your purchase. That means the browser extension can help you out in various ways, from instantly connecting you with digital coupons and discount codes before checkout, to performing a price comparison and letting you know if the item in your cart is available for cheaper on a different website.

Moreover, you can add items to a Watchlist and get notified when its price comes down, as well as view a timeline of prices for any given product over a year. Both features are helpful in their own right and can help everyone, from seasonal shoppers to resellers, get the most bang for their buck. Lastly, the extension seamlessly works when you shop online at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. In other words, no matter where you like to shop, you don’t need to overpay online, thanks to Capital One Shopping.

One click is all it takes to save online

Capital One Shopping, also available as an app, is a simple, free, and easy-to-install browser extension that helps people like you save money and time when shopping online. And that's something we all need in today's digital age. So, regardless if you're a Capital One cardholder or not, feel free to head on over to Capital One Shopping today since one click is all it takes to save online.