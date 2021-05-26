This $5,000 Microsoft IT training bundle is just $70 right now

If you work in IT, then you’re probably in a constant state of retraining. After all, technology moves fast, and you need to be prepared to go along with it. But who has the time and money to go to school these days? Practically no one, which is why online training opportunities — such as The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, and Azure Bundle — have become so popular.

The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, and Azure Bundle is like a one-stop shop for all your IT retraining needs. It features 17 professionally led courses that cover a wide range of cutting-edge topics in cloud computing, PowerShell, remote desktops, Windows Server, and more. And you’ll even be able to use some of the training to earn valuable certifications, so it can really help you to advance your career.

These courses, if you were to take them at a traditional college, would probably cost north of $5,000. By choosing to learn online, you’ll save a good-sized chunk of that money, so it’s as economical as it is convenient. In fact, the Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, and Azure Bundle is just $69.99 through this offer, which we think is a dollar figure that’s really hard to beat.

