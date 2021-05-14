Upgrade your IT skills and learn how to fight cyber crime for just $30

Cybercrime is a serious threat. And it’s only going to get worse every year, which is why companies and governments pay top dollar to professionals that know how to mitigate the risk. Want to add that very particular skill set to your IT repertoire? Then the 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing Bundle may be the most convenient way.

This web-based training package, which is valued at $1,800, features 46 hours of professional-level educational content. It introduces students to the concept of ethical hacking, so they’ll be equipped to find weaknesses in a network’s security before they’re exploited by actual criminals. They’ll gain a solid understanding of pen testing techniques, network scanning, cloud security fundamentals, web app hacking, and more. And since all of the courses are delivered via the web, virtually anyone can fit them around their schedule, no matter how busy it already is.

The training in this package is facilitated by experts from Oak Academy, a highly rated web-based resource that specializes in teaching IT security skills. That means this is a rare opportunity to learn employable skills from real professionals. And since you can enroll right now for just $29.99, the cost/benefit ratio, when compared to other training options, is off the charts.

