Podcast: How Apple v. Epic Games could force the App Store and iPhone to change forever

Apple and Epic Games, the developer behind the popular video game Fortnite, are in court over Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store. Epic Games attempted to bypass Apple's in-app purchasing system within Fortnite, violating App Store terms. Apple removed the game from the App Store as a result. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss how this court battle could force Apple to shake up the way it runs its App Store and how it could affect the identity of the iPhone.