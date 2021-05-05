Learn how to stop cybercrime with this low cost bundle, right from the comfort of home

Every IT pro should have at least a basic understanding of cyber security. That’s because the field is constantly evolving, and it makes sense that opportunities to change your career focus could come your way. Want to explore the possibilities without dropping thousands on college tuition? Then The All-In-One Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle is an economical alternative that lets students learn on their own terms.

This e-learning package is ideal for IT professionals that want a low-key way to expand their skill set. It includes lifetime access to 18 cutting edge courses that teaches students the basics of cyber security and shows them how to stop attacks from occurring. They’ll discover pen-testing techniques, find out how Python code can help stop attacks, and they’ll even learn how to hack into a network for the purpose of locating weaknesses. And all of the courses are delivered by top cyber security pro’s, so students will learn from the best that the web has to offer.

This same training, if you were to enroll at a college or university, would probably cost thousands of dollars. When you consider that The All-In-One Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle costs just $42.99 right now, then it’s a low risk endeavor that could potentially provide a ton of upside.

The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle - $42.99



