Podcast: iOS 14.5 brings App Tracking Transparency; Next Apple Silicon chip

Apple's iOS 14.5 update arrived this week, including a much-discussed feature called App Tracking Transparency. The feature allows users to have more control over their data and how they're tracked across apps and websites. Plus, Apple's recently refreshed iMac could be the last Mac to ship with M1 chips, as a new Apple Silicon chip is on the horizon. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss the implications of App Tracking Transparency and when the next Apple Silicon chip may arrive.