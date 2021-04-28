This beginner-friendly web development coding course is just $20 right now

There are lots of platforms out there that’ll help you build a website without knowing how to code. Commonly referred to as WYSIWYG editors, these are fine if you’re putting together something simple such as a blog. If, however, you want a website with a little more muscle — like a retail store — then those platforms likely won't cut it. You’ll either need to hire a pro web developer or, better yet, learn how to code one for yourself.

It may come as a shock, but learning how to code a website from scratch isn’t as difficult as it might seem. And it isn’t time-consuming either. In fact, you can learn the basics in just a few hours right from the comfort of your own living room with the Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript e-training course. And since it’s offered right now at only $19.99, it’s way more affordable than spending thousands on a web developer or even hundreds on subscription fees for a WYSIWYG platform.

The Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript course was designed especially for beginners. It features five hours' worth of lectures that spells it all out using plain language. There’s no jargon or otherwise confusing terms here. You’ll get an introduction to the most commonly used coding languages in web development — HTML, CSS, and JavaScript — and you’ll get your hands dirty programming actual working websites and apps, so you’ll be better equipped to apply your skills later on.

Best of all, this education is delivered by one of the most highly rated skills training resources on the web right now in the International Open Academy. They boast an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 by past students and have been accredited by the likes of the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) as well as Training Qualifications UK (TQUK), so this is a golden opportunity to get professional-grade training at a rock bottom price.

When you consider how much money you can save by coding your own websites, then the Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript course will surely pay for itself in short order. Then, if you find you really enjoy it, you could even become a professional web developer and make upwards of $47 an hour so it could even help you down a lucrative career path.

