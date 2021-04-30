Handy Word keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac

Word’s Ribbon interface is great for finding everything you might ever want to do in the word processor — particularly things you don’t do frequently, like inserting footnotes or doing a mail merge.

But if you’re looking to do common tasks fast, you’ll find keyboard shortcuts far more useful. Why bother to lift your hands from the keyboard if you want to open or close a document, apply formatting to text and paragraphs, do a spell check, navigate through a document, or undo and redo actions? With keyboard shortcuts you won’t have to.

There are keyboard shortcuts to accomplish a vast array of tasks in the Word desktop client, in both the Windows and Mac versions. (Fewer shortcuts are available for the Mac, but you can create your own custom keyboard shortcuts if you like.)

We've listed the shortcuts we've found the most useful below. Most work whether you’re using a subscription (Microsoft 365/Office 365) or non-subscription version of Word. For even more shortcuts, see Microsoft's Office site.

Note: On Macs, the ⌘ key is the same as the Command or Cmd key.

Useful Word keyboard shortcuts

Action Windows key combination Mac key combination COMPOSING AND EDITING Create a new document Ctrl-N ⌘-N Open a document Ctrl-O ⌘-O Save a document Ctrl-S ⌘-S Open the Save As dialog box F12 ⌘-Shift-S Close a document Ctrl-W ⌘-W Print a document Ctrl-P ⌘-P Select everything in the document Ctrl-A ⌘-A Copy selection to the clipboard Ctrl-C ⌘-C or F3 Paste from the clipboard Ctrl-V ⌘-V or F4 Delete selection and copy it to the clipboard Ctrl-X ⌘-X or F2 Undo the last action Ctrl-Z ⌘-Z or F1 Redo the last action Ctrl-Y ⌘-Y Add a comment Ctrl-Alt-M ⌘-Option-A Turn revision tracking on or off Ctrl-Shift-E ⌘-Shift-E Run spelling and grammar check F7 ⌘-Option-L or F7 TEXT FORMATTING Make text bold Ctrl-B ⌘-B Make text italic Ctrl-I ⌘-I Underline text Ctrl-U ⌘-U Double underline text Ctrl-Shift-D ⌘-Shift-D Underline words but not spaces Ctrl-Shift-W ⌘-Shift-W Make text strikethrough Alt-H, 4 ⌘-Shift-X Make text all caps Ctrl-Shift-A ⌘-Shift-A Make text superscript Ctrl-Shift-+ ⌘-Shift-+ Make text subscript Ctrl-= ⌘-= Make font size larger Ctrl-Shift-> ⌘-Shift-> Make font size smaller Ctrl-Shift-< ⌘-Shift-< Open the Font dialog box Ctrl-D or Ctrl-Shift-F ⌘-D Insert a hyperlink Ctrl-K ⌘-K PARAGRAPH FORMATTING Left-align text Ctrl-L ⌘-L Right-align text Ctrl-R ⌘-R Center-align text Ctrl-E ⌘-E Justify text Ctrl-J ⌘-J Indent a paragraph Ctrl-M Ctrl-Shift-M Remove paragraph indentation Ctrl-Shift-M ⌘-Shift-M Change to single-line spacing Ctrl-1 ⌘-1 Change to double-line spacing Ctrl-2 ⌘-2 Change to 1.5-line spacing Ctrl-5 ⌘-5 Remove paragraph formatting Ctrl-Q Open the Apply Styles task pane Ctrl-Shift-S Open the Styles pane Ctrl-Alt-Shift-S ⌘-Option-Shift-S DOCUMENT NAVIGATION AND VIEWS Move up one paragraph Ctrl-Up arrow ⌘-Up arrow Move down one paragraph Ctrl-Down arrow ⌘-Down arrow Move right one word Ctrl-Right arrow Option-Right arrow Move left one word Ctrl-Left arrow Option-Left arrow Move to the top of the document Ctrl-Home ⌘-Home or ⌘-Fn-Left arrow Move to the bottom of the document Ctrl-End ⌘-End or ⌘-Fn-Right arrow Open the Navigation pane to search for text, images, more (Windows) / use the search box (Mac) Ctrl-F ⌘-F Open the Search and Replace dialog box (Windows) / Find and Replace pane (Mac) Ctrl-H Ctrl-H Open the Go To dialog box Ctrl-G or F5 ⌘-Option-G or F5 Switch among the last four places in the document you edited Ctrl-Alt-Z Switch to Print Layout view Ctrl-Alt-P Switch to Outline view Ctrl-Alt-O Switch to Draft view Ctrl-Alt-N Switch to Read Mode view Alt-W, F Split the document window or remove the split Ctrl-Alt-S Display Help F1 RIBBON NAVIGATION Hide or display the Ribbon Ctrl-F1 ⌘-Option-R Display the Ribbon shortcut keys Alt Go to the File tab Alt-F Go to the Home tab Alt-H Go to the Insert tab Alt-N Go to the Design tab Alt-G Go to the Layout tab Alt-P Go to the References tab Alt-S Go to the Mailings tab Alt-M Go to the Review tab Alt-R Go to the View tab Alt-W Go to the Help tab Alt-Y Go to the Ribbon's search box Alt-Q

