Handy Word keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac

Word’s Ribbon interface is great for finding everything you might ever want to do in the word processor — particularly things you don’t do frequently, like inserting footnotes or doing a mail merge.
But if you’re looking to do common tasks fast, you’ll find keyboard shortcuts far more useful. Why bother to lift your hands from the keyboard if you want to open or close a document, apply formatting to text and paragraphs, do a spell check, navigate through a document, or undo and redo actions? With keyboard shortcuts you won’t have to.
There are keyboard shortcuts to accomplish a vast array of tasks in the Word desktop client, in both the Windows and Mac versions. (Fewer shortcuts are available for the Mac, but you can
create your own custom keyboard shortcuts if you like.)
We've listed the shortcuts we've found the most useful below. Most work whether you’re using a subscription (Microsoft 365/Office 365) or non-subscription version of Word. For even more shortcuts, see Microsoft's
Office site. Note: On Macs, the ⌘ key is the same as the Command or Cmd key. Useful Word keyboard shortcuts
Action
Windows key combination
Mac key combination
COMPOSING AND EDITING
Create a new document
Ctrl-N
⌘-N
Open a document
Ctrl-O
⌘-O
Save a document
Ctrl-S
⌘-S
Open the Save As dialog box
F12
⌘-Shift-S
Close a document
Ctrl-W
⌘-W
Print a document
Ctrl-P
⌘-P
Select everything in the document
Ctrl-A
⌘-A
Copy selection to the clipboard
Ctrl-C
⌘-C
or F3
Paste from the clipboard
Ctrl-V
⌘-V
or F4
Delete selection and copy it to the clipboard
Ctrl-X
⌘-X
or F2
Undo the last action
Ctrl-Z
⌘-Z
or F1
Redo the last action
Ctrl-Y
⌘-Y
Add a comment
Ctrl-Alt-M
⌘-Option-A
Turn revision tracking on or off
Ctrl-Shift-E
⌘-Shift-E
Run spelling and grammar check
F7
⌘-Option-L
or F7
TEXT FORMATTING
Make text bold
Ctrl-B
⌘-B
Make text italic
Ctrl-I
⌘-I
Underline text
Ctrl-U
⌘-U
Double underline text
Ctrl-Shift-D
⌘-Shift-D
Underline words but not spaces
Ctrl-Shift-W
⌘-Shift-W
Make text strikethrough
Alt-H, 4
⌘-Shift-X
Make text all caps
Ctrl-Shift-A
⌘-Shift-A
Make text superscript
Ctrl-Shift-+
⌘-Shift-+
Make text subscript
Ctrl-=
⌘-=
Make font size larger
Ctrl-Shift->
⌘-Shift->
Make font size smaller
Ctrl-Shift-<
⌘-Shift-<
Open the Font dialog box
Ctrl-D
or Ctrl-Shift-F ⌘-D
Insert a hyperlink
Ctrl-K
⌘-K
PARAGRAPH FORMATTING
Left-align text
Ctrl-L
⌘-L
Right-align text
Ctrl-R
⌘-R
Center-align text
Ctrl-E
⌘-E
Justify text
Ctrl-J
⌘-J
Indent a paragraph
Ctrl-M
Ctrl-Shift-M
Remove paragraph indentation
Ctrl-Shift-M
⌘-Shift-M
Change to single-line spacing
Ctrl-1
⌘-1
Change to double-line spacing
Ctrl-2
⌘-2
Change to 1.5-line spacing
Ctrl-5
⌘-5
Remove paragraph formatting
Ctrl-Q
Open the Apply Styles task pane
Ctrl-Shift-S
Open the Styles pane
Ctrl-Alt-Shift-S
⌘-Option-Shift-S
DOCUMENT NAVIGATION AND VIEWS
Move up one paragraph
Ctrl-Up arrow
⌘-Up arrow
Move down one paragraph
Ctrl-Down arrow
⌘-Down arrow
Move right one word
Ctrl-Right arrow
Option-Right arrow
Move left one word
Ctrl-Left arrow
Option-Left arrow
Move to the top of the document
Ctrl-Home
⌘-Home or ⌘-Fn-Left arrow
Move to the bottom of the document
Ctrl-End
⌘-End or ⌘-Fn-Right arrow
Open the Navigation pane to search for text, images, more (Windows) / use the search box (Mac)
Ctrl-F
⌘-F
Open the Search and Replace dialog box (Windows) / Find and Replace pane (Mac)
Ctrl-H
Ctrl-H
Open the Go To dialog box
Ctrl-G
or F5 ⌘-Option-G
or F5
Switch among the last four places in the document you edited
Ctrl-Alt-Z
Switch to Print Layout view
Ctrl-Alt-P
Switch to Outline view
Ctrl-Alt-O
Switch to Draft view
Ctrl-Alt-N
Switch to Read Mode view
Alt-W, F
Split the document window or remove the split
Ctrl-Alt-S
Display Help
F1
RIBBON NAVIGATION
Hide or display the Ribbon
Ctrl-F1
⌘-Option-R
Display the Ribbon shortcut keys
Alt
Go to the File tab
Alt-F
Go to the Home tab
Alt-H
Go to the Insert tab
Alt-N
Go to the Design tab
Alt-G
Go to the Layout tab
Alt-P
Go to the References tab
Alt-S
Go to the Mailings tab
Alt-M
Go to the Review tab
Alt-R
Go to the View tab
Alt-W
Go to the Help tab
Alt-Y
Go to the Ribbon's search box
Alt-Q
Looking for more help with Word for Windows? If you have an Office subscription, see "
Word for Office 365/Microsoft 365 cheat sheet." If you have a non-subscription version of Office, see " Word 2016 and 2019 cheat sheet." We've also got cheat sheets for an array of other Microsoft products, including older versions of Office.