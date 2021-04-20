This Python and Django web development course bundle is just $24 with code

As far as tech careers go, web development is probably the best one to get into. And that’s largely because the field is expected to grow by quite a lot in the next few years. Thinking of refocusing your career track into web development? Then this may be the perfect time to get started on your training, especially since The Learn Python and Django Developer Bundle is offered right now with extra savings for Mother’s Day.

This discounted e-training package includes eight courses that introduce students to web development using the Python and Django platforms. They’ll learn how to code with Python, a general-purpose language that’s predominantly used on the server-side of web development. And they’ll discover how to use Django, an open-source Python framework that speeds the development process. If you want to make money as a pro web developer, then having expert ability with these platforms is an absolute must.

Best of all, students who enroll will learn these very specialized skills from Shubham Sarda — a professional software developer with thousands of projects to his credit and over 20,000 previous pupils — so this is a bonafide opportunity to learn from one of the best that the industry has to offer.

Get the Learn Python and Django Developer Bundle for just $23.99 (reg $1,600) with code WELOVEMOM.

