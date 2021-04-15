Podcast: What to expect at Apple's "Spring Loaded" event

Apple is holding a spring event after all. After weeks of speculation and rumors, Apple announced it will host a virtual event, titled Spring Loaded, on April 20. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss what Apple may announce at the event. Rumors suggest Apple may release a new iPad Pro, a new Apple Pencil or maybe even an Apple Silicon iMac.
