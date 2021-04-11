Optus claims new 5G speed record; $5M in grants to buy or create ‘innovative’ tech

Optus claims new 5G speed record

Telecommunications provider Optus has announced that its 5G service achieved a 10Gbps aggregated throughput on a live 5G site in Strathpine, Brisbane.

The 10Gbps throughput was achieved by aggregating Optus’s 5G spectrum bands of 3500MHz and 28GHz (mmWave) on top of existing 4G spectrum band layers to deliver the high bandwidth and speed, the telco said in a statement.

Optus has seen commercial single user peak speeds of around 1Gbps to 2Gbps on its existing 5G sites, but expects speeds closer to 4Gbps once the 5G mmWave layer is added. mmWave signals do not travel far, so the 5G-boosting technology is typically used for confined areas like stadia, business districts, business parks, factories, and power plants.

On 18 December 2020, MarchNet, Dreamtilt, Field Solutions Group, Opticomm, Nokia, NBN Co., Optus, Telstra, Vocus, Starlink (SpaceX), WorldVu (One Web), Inmarsat, Viasat, O3B/SES, and New Skies Satellites/SES were all offered a licence in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands. An auction of spectrum licences in 26GHz (25.1GHz-27.5 GHz in major population centres) is set to take place in April 2021.

Optus currently has more than 1,200 5G sites covering more than 830,000 households in Australia.

Victoria government gives $5M in grants to small businesses

The Victoria government has announced the Technology Adoption and Innovation Program with a total of $5 million in grants for small businesses to invest in “innovative” technology projects. The grants are of up to $50,000 per business.

There are two co-funding streams:

The first allows small to medium-size enterprises to partner with a specialised technology provider to improve their productivity and competitiveness by implementing a new technology system.

The second is for technology companies to create new products and services. Product development could be across areas such as microtechnology or nanotechnology, software for business-to-business messaging, fintech applications, healthcare equipment, and retail technology.

The minimum grant is $20,000. Businesses applying for the grants must prove they can match the funding.

Applications are open until 19 April 2021. Those selected for the program will have to report back to the program in four, eight, and 12 months; projects should be completed by the 12th month.