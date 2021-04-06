A 3-yr subscription to ITU Online is 50% off this week

Technology advances quickly. That’s why IT professionals devote time and money towards their own development every year. Training opportunities, however, are expensive. And the costs are trending upwards. So how do you add to your skills without incurring a crushing debt load? You get a three-year subscription to ITU Online All Access instead, which is being offered right now at half price.

ITU Online provides web-based training opportunities to IT professionals at affordable prices. If you have a busy schedule and thrive in a self-directed learning environment, then this is an ideal alternative. With a three-year subscription, students will be granted access to more than 220 full-length courses — that’s more than 2,400 hours of in-depth training — in a variety of cutting-edge tech subjects. Plus they get thousands of test prep questions too, so students will be as prepared as possible to earn any certifications that they may require.

Sounds sketchy? It’s not. ITU Online has been around since 2012 and, since then, has earned the trust of the entire industry. They’ve trained over 650K students from more than 200 different companies. And they’ve received a veritable truckload of industry awards too, so they’re certainly worth giving a try. And right now is the perfect time since you can subscribe for only $199 for three years, a savings of $200 off their regular price.

ITU Online All-Access: 3-Yr Subscription - $199



See Deal

Prices subject to change.