Mosyle unveils Apple MDM tools for the enterprise

Mosyle has introduced a new MDM solution and launched a free service that may be of use to some of the growing number of enterprises deploying Apple devices across their business.

Apple ecosystem eyes enterprise opportunity

With 23% of US enterprises moving from PCs to Macs — and more than 55% of businesses using or approving use of Apple’s platforms across their business — these kinds of solutions are on a roll.

Founded in 2012, Mosyle began in the education market and later pivoted toward the enterprise. Its new solutions enter what seems to be a burgeoning market, dominated by Jamf and likely to see Apple’s own in-house solutions improve following the company’s purchase of Fleetsmith.

“Apple products set the standard for productivity, security and user experience. Because of that, the company has seen explosive growth in the enterprise market,” said Alcyr Araujo, Mosyle's founder and CEO. "But this comes at a time where work-from-anywhere initiatives are pushing management and protection away from the network to the endpoint.”

What is Mosyle Fuse?

Mosyle Fuse is a cloud-native mobile device management (MDM), security, and provisioning tool for Mac, iOS, and tvOS. Admins can automate Apple device management and provide single sign-on support for deployment with it.

Fuse supports user enrollment and offers integrations with Google, Microsoft, Active Directory, and APIs. It also includes automated antivirus installation and scanning.

The company says it leverages the latest Mac security tools to help users meet industry compliance mandates. The latter extends to compliance remediation and one-click audit reports.

Mosyle Fuse will automatically install, patch, and manage non-App Store apps, which should benefit enterprises that use unique solutions for their business.

In use, IT admins get clear dashboard warnings, including detailed information regarding compliance across the fleet. This clear UI also extends to third-party apps, so installation of Firefox, Teams, Chrome, and other popular applications can be managed effectively via the clean interface.

A free MDM service for SMBs

Mosyle is a relatively new company in this space, but it seems ambitious. It currently manages devices for 20,000 customers in more than 90 countries.

It likely hopes to build its market with the introduction of Mosyle Business FREE. This includes all the MDM features of the company’s premium business solution for up to 30 devices.

Mosyle points out that when it did something similar in its core education market, it reached thousands of schools who took advantage of the offer to support their own Apple deployments.

When I spoke with Araujo recently, he was quite clear concerning his ambitions.

“By combining a cloud-native architecture with a focus on usability, automation, and the best support on the market, Mosyle’s vision is to become the global leader for Apple MDM and endpoint security, redefining the standards created by legacy providers,” he said.

The importance of remote work and zero touch

Everyone I speak with in the MDM space agrees that these solutions must deliver effective support for remote working deployments in the form of zero-touch provisioning. The essential idea is that it should be possible for an employee to receive a new Mac or other Apple product, enter their account ID and login, and have devices be automatically configured with everything needed to get work done.

“Smart companies will focus on leveraging automated Apple MDM and endpoint security solutions to allow IT teams to ship new devices to employees,” Araujo said.

“Next-generation offerings will help IT teams ensure that from the initial configuration to software deployment and security, employees will benefit from the power and ease of use of Apple devices while ensuring the backend of the devices are always operating in compliance.”

