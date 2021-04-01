Podcast: WWDC 2021: What to expect at Apple's June event

While we wait for confirmation about Apple's rumored April event, the company has confirmed its annual developers conference, WWDC, will take place the week of June 7. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss what Apple is expected to unveil at the conference, including iOS 15, macOS 12 and maybe even some new Apple Silicon Macs.
