OzTech: Western Sydney startup hub gets green light; New crime-solving app; More NBN satellite coverage; Free Pluralsight courses in April

Western Sydney startup hub gets green light

The New South Wales government has received approval for a second startup hub project located in the Parramatta North Heritage Core, in Greater Western Sydney.

The hub was first announced in December 2020 and received approval in March 2021, which allows for three heritage buildings to be adapted for the creation of “affordable co-working space, a café, and a shared event space”.

The heritage site covers an area of 60,000 square metres of which 1,500 will be used by the startup hub. The hub is expected to be up and running by 2022 and is part of the state government’s wider COVID-19 recovery strategy.

New crime-solving app

Macquarie University researchers are developing an app expected to analyse data sets in minutes and help police officers to make better decisions.

The app is being developed for the Australian Federal Police and will use artificial intelligence to compile and analyse data sets generated from devices, including CCTV-images, vehicle licence plates, audio recordings, and photos and videos from witnesses. It will also link this analysis to historical police data to help investigators make better decisions.

The Interactive Constable on Patrol System (ICOPS) app will assist in “in data-driven and knowledge-intensive criminal investigation cases such as fraud and homicide”.

NBN Co. expands satellite coverage

More small businesses will be able to connect to the NBN network through its satellite services as NBN Co. readies to expand its satellite coverage across Australia from 93% to 100%.

The expansion means coverage will extend across Australia—including large surrounding islands such as Christmas Island, Lord Howe Island, and Norfolk Island—from 29 July 2021.

Services offered under the business NBN satellite service (BSS) are likely to benefit from a discount as NBN Co. is offering a wholesale price discount of about 40% for the BSS Access Bandwidth Service Layer 3—speeds of up to 50Mbps up and /13 Mbps down—dedicated bandwidth product for internet retailers that engage in extended contract terms with NBN Co.

Pluralsight offers free courses for all in April

Online education provider Pluralsight is offering all its course contents for free during the month of April.

Those interested will have unlimited access to the more than 7,000 video courses, and no payment details will be required upon registration.

Courses available covers cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others.