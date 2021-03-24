Bolton Clarke integrates its systems via a hybrid cloud, preps for IoT

Not-for-profit healthcare, aged care, and independent living services provider Bolton Clarke got rid of the integration ghost by making integration top of mind rather than leaving it as that part of the work that was often overlooked.

After upgrading several software systems, the need to interconnect them became clearer, so Bolton Clarke decided to connect the core systems to be able to share data. There are 19 internal systems and 12 external systems that now communicate, including payroll and rostering as internal systems and the ordering of staff uniform and various government systems as external systems. Data is now easily accessible to staff.

The integration is done via a hybrid cloud model, with some processing on the cloud and some on-premises, using Dell Boomi’s AtomSphere product. The call for data is done via several web services, including REST, JDBC,and component SDKs internally and externally via REST, SFTP/FTPS and SDKS, including Azure and Amazon Web Services.

How Bolton Clarke filled in the blanks

As integrations of so many different systems go, this effort was mostly uneventful. But there is always a piece that needs adjusting.