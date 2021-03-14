OzTech: More IT job ads; New AI certification; Telstra repurposes 3G spectrum; NSW launches space industry research centre

IT job ads were up in February

Jobs portal Seek has reported an 8% increase in ICT job advertisements for the month of February 2021. The growth is in line with other industries, which all showed growth except for farming.

Seek’s recent A-Z report showed a 20% decline in ICT job ads in January 2021 compared to January 2020. In January 2021, the top five most advertised ICT roles at Seek were developer/programmer, business/systems analyst, software engineer, help desk and IT support staff, and programme and project manager.

New artificial intelligence course announced

The Australian Institute of ICT (AIICT) has announced the Certified Artificial Intelligence (AI) Professional for aspiring AI developers and machine learning professionals.

The online course takes up to six months, or up to 20 hours per week, and students can create their own schedule. There are no prerequisites to join the course, which costs $4,950.

Developed with support from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the course is made up of four certifications, provided through AWS and TensorFlow: AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, AWS Certified Data Analytics, TensorFlow Developer Certificate, and AWS Certified Machine Learning.

Telstra repurposes part of its 3G spectrum for 5G use

Telstra has completed trials of its low-band 850MHz spectrum for 5G use. The spectrum is currently used by its 3G network but, with 3G traffic decline, the telco is ready to offer part of the low band to increase its 5G offer.

This means Telstra can now do 5G data sessions over distances exceeding 80km in parts of the network. That’s a leap from the standard range of about 5km.

New South Wales launches research centre for space industry

The New South Wales government has launched a node of the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre (CRC), which brings industry, universities, and researchers together to support the development of advanced telecommunications, intelligent satellite systems, and Earth observation data services.

One of three grant programs is accepting expressions of interest for the creation and commercialisation of space-related research and innovation in NSW, with projects relevant to Earth observation. Applications are for cofunding of projects of up to $100,000.