Podcast: iMac Pro discontinued: What does it mean for the future of 'Pro' Macs?

Apple has confirmed it is discontinuing the iMac Pro, as rumors suggest an M1 iMac is on its way. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what they wanted from the iMac Pro, if its discontinuation could mean for the future of 'Pro' Macs and whether or not Apple's M1 processors could diminish the demand for 'Pro'-level devices.

