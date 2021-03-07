Meet the top three Australian smart city projects

Three Australian smart city projects have been shortlisted for the seventh edition of IDC’s Asia-Pacific Smart Cities Awards. This year’s finalists were nominated in three categories: Administration; Smart Buildings: Smart Tech Parks and Smart; and Urban Planning and Land Use.

Voting is open to the public and will close on 17 March 2021.

Northern Melbourne Smart Cities Network

The City of Whittlesea, Victoria, developed and implemented a LoRaWAN IoT-based network that enables the integration of five types of sensors to collect data on a wide variety of aspects of everyday life in the cities. It allows councils to monitor and improve the efficiency of services provided and support potential delivery of new services.

The five sensors are for:

counting people

monitoring air quality and environmental factors

monitoring water levels

waste management collection

tracking assets

Driven by the City of Whittlesea, the project is in partnership with the Banyule City Council, Moreland City Council, Mitchell Shire Council, Nillumbik Shire Council, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, La Trobe University, and Minnovation Australia.

The project started in November 2018 and was concluded in June 2020 with a total investment of $1.4 million. The network consists of 48 gateways and 294 sensors.

City of Canning creates a next-generation community park

The redevelopment of the Wharf Street detention basin in Canning, Western Australia, into a smart park provides opportunities for recreation and education. Its primary function is to provide flood protection for a portion of the Canning city centre. The basin, which is part of the Water Corp.’s drainage network, holds up to 18,000 cubic metres of stormwater to protect surrounding areas from flooding.

The next-generation community park is designed to be a passive park within the city’s parks and open spaces network.

The project started in October 2018 and was concluded in September 2020 at a total cost of $2.6 million. It includes Wi-Fi, CCTV, network infrastructure, data management (data platform, open data, data privacy and security, blockchains, and standards), environmental sensors, smart poles, IT systems (for interoperability), and an online portal.

Googong Smart Community: Smart Suburbs Blueprint

The Googong Smart Community: Smart Suburbs Blueprint project brings smart technology to new suburbs, leveraging smart technology to drive better outcomes.

The New South Wales project, which uses IoT, Wi-Fi, CCTV, network infrastructure, data management, smartphone apps, environmental sensors, and smart poles, offers improved resource efficiency, community health, urban amenity, safety, suburb design/delivery, and innovation. To scale up these outcomes, the project will also deliver an open source Smart Suburbs Blueprint that other councils and developers can use to create new smart suburbs for Australia.

The project started in October 2018 and was concluded in June 2020 at a total cost of $2.4 million.