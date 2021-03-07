OzTech: 5G drives up mobile revenue; Queensland releases its checkin app; Macquarie Telecom signs $34m deal with Optus

5G adoption sees Australia lead mobile services revenue in Asia

Data and analytics firm GlobalData has forecast that Australia mobile services revenue will have the fastest annual growth rate—15.4%—in the Asia-Pacific region between 2020 and 2025, as a result of 5G adoption.

This will be supported by the expected expansion of 5G networks from the three major providers—Optus, Telstra, and Vodafone—and followed by the auction of spectrum in the 26GHz band planned for April 2021.

Contributing to the mobile services revenue growth are voice services, whch are expected to grow at an annual ate of 12.7% between 2020 and 2025. Mobile data service revenue is expected to grow at an annual rate of 16.7% over the same period.

“Telstra will focus on machine-to-machine and IoT services and 5G network expansion across the country. It plans to switch off 3G network by June 2024 to free up spectrum for 5G expansion,” said telecom analyst at GlobalData Aasif Iqbal said.

Queensland launches checkin app

The Queensland government has launched a checkin app to be used across hospitality businesses and other establishments, as part of COVID-9 contract tracing. The launch comes after a trial of more than 200 business from Cairns to Ipswich. Queensland is the last state to launch a COVID-safe checkin app.

Venues can register so customers can find the venue in the app, or they can scan a QR code. The app saves the user information so that does not have to be typed again each time a person checks in, and the Queensland government said that the personal information is not accessible to businesses, just to the government. The app is free and can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

MacTel choses Optus over Telstra

Macquarie Telecom has ended its four-year exclusive partnership with Telstra and signed a multiyear deal with Optus worth $34 million. The deal will see Macquarie Telecom offer Optus mobile services to enterprises including 5G services, Wi-Fi calling, and voice over LTE.

The organisation’s group executive Luke Clifton said the 5G market is still underserved and overpriced, and the deal will ensure Macquarie Telecom’s ability to compete in the market.