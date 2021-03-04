Podcast: iPhone 13 rumors: More storage, better camera and always-on display

Although the arrival of the next iPhone is likely months away, rumors about what it may look like are circulating. On this episode of Today in Tech, Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss the next iPhone, which could be called the iPhone 12s or the iPhone 13. Potential features include up to 1TB of storage, an upgraded ultra-wide camera lens and an always-on display similar to the latest Apple Watches.