Make the most of your data: with the right data fabric and implementation partner

“Data in the 21st century is like oil in the 18th century: an immensely untapped valuable asset. Like oil, for those who see data’s fundamental value and learn to extract and use it there will be huge rewards.”

That was Wired magazine writing in 2014, some eight years after the phrase “data is the new oil” was reportedly coined by the architect of a UK supermarket chain’s rewards program.

In the years since, the value of data has been well recognised, and has grown in line with a huge surge in data volumes and with the increasing use and sophistication of data analytics technologies and artificial intelligence.

According to Statista, the volume of data/information created, captured, copied and consumed worldwide has risen thirtyfold in two decades: from two zettabytes in 2010 to 59 zettabytes in 2020, and is predicted to more than double, to 149 zettabytes by 2024.

As more people live their lives online: shopping, interacting with their friends and relatives, consuming content, they generate vast amounts of data that can by analysed to reveal useful insights and their personal preferences.

With the rapid growth of the Internet of Things vast amounts of data about the environment, machinery and much more are becoming available and, suitably analysed, can yield useful insights, optimise and improve processes in industry and agriculture, for example optimising irrigation on a farm, or predicting failure of machinery. And much more.

However, it is one thing to analyse homogeneous data from a single source, such as a vibration sensor on a machine, to gain valuable insights. It’s much more challenging to gain insights by analysing data from multiple disparate sources that might, for example, relate to customer behaviour and purchasing history.

Data, like oil, is not much use in crude form: skill and technology are needed to overcome the challenges of refining it and extracting value from it.

In the case of data, these challenges are: data must be accurate, up-to-date, accessible and clean (i.e. standardised, free of duplication and redundancies). In other words, for maximum value to be extracted from data it must be trusted, complete and unduplicated. There needs to be a single source of truth. Without the right technology, achieving that single source of truth can be complex, time consuming and costly.

In any business valuable data comes from many sources: sales figures, customer information, inventory and more. And today with the increasing use of cloud computing services datasets that could yield valuable insights by the application of data analytics might be spread across private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud. There may be little correlation between location of datasets and usefulness for analysis.

Consolidating these multiple data sources into a single dataset, correlating data in different systems that relates to the same entity or event can be costly. It often requires manual intervention which takes time, meaning the consolidated data is never up to date.

These challenges have led to the emergence of data fabrics. A data fabric brings together disparate data sources in multiple locations to provide integrated management and access to that data, in real time. Gartner identified data fabrics as one of its top 10 technologies in 2019.

Examples of data fabrics include Snowflake, Talend and CluedIn, named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in 2020, and represented around the world by implementation partners: experienced integration experts such as 4impact, a CluedIn implementation partner for APAC.

CluedIn is a next-gen data management platform that prepares and delivers consolidated (and trusted) data that can easily be pushed to any system or reporting tool.

CluedIn has re-invented data management to develop a platform that streamlines the process for creating trusted data, that is ready to use.

By providing a single platform that helps accelerate data initiatives, CluedIn will remove data bottlenecks and raise data quality. It enables an organisation to break down the information silos that prevent it making full use of all its stored knowledge. CluedIn streamlines and automates the cleansing, integration, and preparation of company data into a unified data fabric.

Microsoft recommends CluedIn as the solution for Master Data Management on Azure.

Microsoft says CluedIn encapsulates data management processes and pillars — discovery, integration, normalisation, standardisation and harmonisation into “a coherent, consistent, end-to-end master data management solution [using] a data integration technique called eventual connectivity that yields better results than classic extract, transform, load or extract, load, transform models.”

4impact also partners with Microsoft: it is a Silver Competency member of the Microsoft Partner Network.

As a partner of both CluedIn and Microsoft, 4impact is ideally placed to help organisations extract maximum value from their data. Unlike many of its competitors who execute based on a template or fixed structure, 4impact focusses on being flexible and tailoring its offerings to suit clients’ needs (from recruitment through to execution).

4impact’s certified CluedIn consultants can assist with the implementation of CluedIn, including data integration, data governance and customer capability uplift.

Using CluedIn, 4impact can help consolidate and transform structured and un-structured data from disparate systems into accessible, accurate and trusted data for a fraction of the cost of traditional data management solutions.

And if clients need skilled staff in-house to analyse and extract value from their data, 4impact can help with that too, through its human resources division, 4impact Careers. Over the years, it has developed enormous expertise matching people to roles.

4impact Careers can provide specialists with the full gamut of data skills: data analysts, business intelligence developers, data engineers, data scientists, information architects and data integration architects.

Valuing relationships with consultants, clients, and suppliers, 4impact believes people lie at the heart of technology, and its focus is on delivering people-centric technology solutions.

