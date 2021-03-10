8 top productivity tips for Microsoft Edge

We live and work in browsers. It’s where we spend most of our time — and it’s where we waste most of our time as well. Web browsing is slow, inefficient, and full of time-sapping annoyances.

But it needn’t be that way. You can turn your browser into a lean, mean productivity machine. To do it, just follow these six tips for Microsoft Edge (the Chromium version, not the legacy one) in Windows 10. You’ll learn how to switch between home and work profiles; put idle tabs to sleep to speed up your PC and increase battery life; use Edge’s Collection capabilities, perhaps the best productivity-enhancing browser feature of all time; and more.

So let’s get started — time’s a-wasting, and so is your productivity.

1. Switch between work and personal profiles

As work-from-home and remote work models become more common, many people use the same device for work and personal use. When it comes to using a web browser, that can quickly become problematic.