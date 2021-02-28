OzTech: Automation will transform Australia’s jobs; Optus, Victoria state offer training; More digital banking

Automation will transform Australia’s job market

A new Forrester report has found the Australia’s job market will shrink by 11%, or 1.5 million workers, by 2030 as artificial intelligence and automation reshape workforces. But there is light at the end of the tunnel, Forrester said, as the advances in automation will also create 1.7 million new jobs by 2030, while others transform into the gig economy.

“Demand for tech specialists with skills in big data, process automation, human/machine interaction, robotics engineering, blockchain, and machine learning will offset the 8% of more traditional technology roles that can be fully automated by 2030,” the report said.

Knowledge diversity will ensure that 27% of the workforce remain safe. Those able to identify context and process highly variable inputs are among the 27%, as are people with good communication skills and empathy.

Optus announces initiative to train staff

Optus has partnered with universities, TAFE, industry associations, and partners across Australia to skill its staff through ongoing learning, development, accreditation, and certification opportunities.

There are 115 Optus staff members already undertaking accredited qualifications across customer experience, data and analytics, and artificial intelligence. Programs covering 5G, cloud technology, internet of things, and cybersecurity are planned for 2021, with more than 300 employees expected to join the program named Optus U.

Victoria government offer training in cybersecurity, data science, and AI

The Victorian government will offer training to 200 workers covering cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial technology, and customer experience.

The positions will be advertised on Working for Victoria, and those accepted will have access to training provided by RMIT Online with the duration of up to 12 weeks and receive support to find paid internships.

Bank of Queensland invests in digital retail banking through acquisition

The Bank of Queensland announced the $1.3 billion acquisition of ME Bank to accelerate its digital strategy towards a cloud-based digital retail bank technology platform. The acquisition is expected to be finalised by August.

In 2020, Bank of Queensland announced the launch of a new digital bank under its Virgin Money Australian brand ,which is expected to go live in March. Virgin Money will join a growing number of neobanks that favour app-based services such as Up Bank, 86 400, and Volt Bank.

OAIC invests in software to share sensitive information

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) will spend $44,000 for the ArchTIS Kojensi software-as-a-service platform.

For a minimum of 12 months, the OAIC will use the software designed to share and collaborate on sensitive and classified information for government and industry.

Macquarie Data Centres opens second Canberra data centre

Macquarie Data Centres has opened its second Canberra data centre, IC5, and its fifth facility. Along with IC4, IC5 was purpose-built to support the Australian federal government.

The construction of IC5 was announced in July 2020 at a cost of $17 million.