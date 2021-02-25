Podcast: 30K Macs infected with "Silver Sparrow" virus; M1 Mac SSD health

Security researchers uncovered malware affecting tens of thousands of macOS devices, but it's unclear what exactly the malware does. Affecting both Intel and Apple Silicon processors, this malware, nicknamed "Silver Sparrow," still poses a threat. And in other Apple news, some M1 Mac users have reported that the SSDs on their new systems are being overused. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss Apple's response to the virus and SSD issues and what users can do if they've been affected.