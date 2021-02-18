Podcast: M1X chip: The next generation of Apple Silicon

Apple's existing M1 Macs may not be the only Apple Silicon Macs for long. Rumors about the next generation of M1 chips have leaked, and they suggest the powerful new chip, the M1X, will possess more cores than the M1. On this episode of Today in Tech, Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss the predicted performance of M1X Macs and whether this next generation of Apple Silicon will widen Apple's enterprise share.