This $1,194 Microsoft Azure certification prep bundle is $30 for President’s Day

No one wants to sit in a crowded classroom in the middle of a pandemic. But that doesn’t mean we should resist opportunities to upgrade our skills. Want to transition your IT career to include cloud-based technologies and quickly? Then the 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle, which can be taken from the comfort of home right now, may be ideal.

This e-training package is geared towards IT professionals that want to fast track their career to the cloud computing sector. It includes six highly rated courses that introduce students to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform as well as advanced topics in cloud development, system architecture, and more. And each course prepares students to pass valuable certification exams from Microsoft, so it could go a long way towards helping you achieve goals.

Even if there wasn’t a pandemic, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better educational opportunity than this one. To start your training, all you do is log in to the courses at your leisure and learn when you want. There are no schedules to adhere to or deadlines to observe. And, since each course is compatible with both desktop and mobile devices, they can be accessed from just about anywhere. It’s convenient, fast, and, perhaps best of all, easily affordable.

Get The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle for $29.74 (reg $1,194) with code PREZ2021.

The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle - $29.74 with code PREZ2021



See Deal

Prices subject to change.