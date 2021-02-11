Podcast: Worldwide chip shortage affects the iPhone 12; Apple Car rumors

A worldwide shortage of semiconductors is hurting the sales of everything from smartphones to cars. Apple said the chip shortage affected sales of its latest iPhones. Automakers, who also rely on semiconductors in newer car models, expect to take a $61 billion hit due to the chip shortage. Coincidentally, Apple has recently been in talks with carmaker. Is the Apple Car on the horizon? On this episode of Today in Tech, Macworld senior writer Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss the effect of the chip shortage and what to expect from the rumored Apple Car.