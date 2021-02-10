IDC names Australia’s top digital trends through 2025

IDC has revealed the top 10 digital trends that it predicts will be seen across Australian enterprises as the country recovers from COVID-19 impacts. “The pandemic impacts pushed companies over the digital transformation tipping point. In 2021, Australian organisations will solidify gains made during the height of the pandemic,” said Neha Ralhan, research manager at IDC A/NZ. “While the level of digital maturity will largely determine agenda, a strategic push to shore up digital resilience is at the forefront across industries.”

“The levelling up of lagging technology systems and processes has been the silver lining for many organisations in 2020. Forward-thinking organisations and those looking to cement their competitive advantage will continue on the path of reconfiguring, and often reimagining, business models to better meet market needs and demands with technology underpinning offerings and operations,” Ralhan said.

The 10 top technologies, in no particular order, that IDC predicts enterprises in Australia will focus on are opportunistic AI extension, edge acceleration, cloud-centric infrastructure and applications, hybrid by design, digital resiliency, automation, rebuilt relationships with providers, the circular economy, investment in people, and coping with technical debt.

Opportunistic AI extension. By 2023, 15% of ASX companies will acquire at least one AI software startup to ensure ownership of differentiated skills and intellectual property. Read more about artificial intelligence.

Edge acceleration. Through 2023, edge-driven investments and business model changes will occur in most industries, mainly driven by reactions to changed workforce and operations practices during the pandemic. Read more about edge computing.

Cloud-centric infrastructure and applications: IDC predicts that 80% enterprises will put a mechanism in place in 2021 to shift to the cloud twice as fast as before the pandemic. Read more about cloud infrastructure and cloud applications.

Hybrid by design. By 2023, IDC predicts that 75% of Global 2000 companies—32 organisations of which are Australian—will commit to providing technical parity to a workforce that is hybrid by design, rather than by circumstance, enabling them to work together from different locations and in real time. Read more about hybrid workplaces.

Digital resiliency. Enterprises focused on digital resiliency will adapt to disruption and extend services to respond to new conditions 50% faster than other in 2022, IDC predicts.

Cloud-enabled automation. By 2023, an emerging cloud ecosystem for extending resource control and real-time analytics will be the underlying platform for all IT and business automation initiatives anywhere and everywhere.

Rebuilt provider relationships. By 2024, 75% of enterprises will rebuild relationships with providers to better execute digital strategies for deployment of resources and for autonomous IT operations, IDC predicts. Read more about vendor management.

Circular economy. IT will join the circular economy by 2025, with 85% of ASX companies mandating reusable materials in IT hardware supply chains, carbon neutrality targets for providers’ facilities, and lower energy use as prerequisites for doing business. Learn more about the circular economy in IT.

Investment in people. If organisations do not grow their investments in IT staff, by 2023 a third of enterprises’ hybrid workforce and business automation efforts will be delayed or will fail outright due to underinvestment in building IT, cybersecurity, and devops teams with the right tools and skills, IDC predicts.

Coping with technical debt. The technical debt accumulated during the pandemic will shadow 70% of CIOs, causing financial stress, inertial drag on IT agility, and “forced march” migrations to the cloud by 2022, IDC predicts. Read more about technical debt.

The top digital trends are a result of IDC’s “FutureScape: IT Industry 2021 Predictions – Australia Implications” report. The data is based on a combination of recent IDC research, including the ANZ IT Services Ecosystem Survey and Asia Pacific IT Services Survey.