Podcast: iOS 14.5: New features and release date

Beta testing for the latest update to Apple's mobile operating system is underway, and users can expect to see some heavily anticipated features once it rolls out. The newest iteration of iOS, iOS 14.5, will include updated privacy measures, the ability to use Face ID to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask and 5G support. Macworld senior writer Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss these features and when users can try them out.