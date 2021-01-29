iCloud passwords are coming to Chrome for Windows

Apple has updated its iCloud for Windows application, hinting the future introduction of support for an extension to enable use of iCloud passwords via the Chrome browser on Windows.

Everyone is multi-platform nowadays

The updated app – invaluable for any Windows 10 user – also brings improvements in the Folder Sharing user interface, making it much easier to access and share folders across between any supported platform.

iCloud for Windows is a must-have tool for anyone who uses iCloud. That could be anyone of the millions of recent switchers who own an iPad or iPhone but mainly uses a Windows PC, or anyone else using multiple platforms.

Once the new version is installed, users should find a new ‘Passwords’ section in the app with an iCloud Keychain logo, but Chrome support isn’t yet complete, pending publication of an iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome. Most reports believe this is imminent.

Chrome, Windows & iCloud

Once installed, the idea is that Windows users will be able to access iCloud Keychain passwords on Windows via the Chrome browser. Apple’s only other Chrome extension is for iCloud Bookmarks, as 9to5Google notes.

The software lets users keep photos, videos, mail, calendar, files, and other important information in iCloud up to date and available on your Windows PC. The tool is quite sophisticated – when it comes to photos it will keep “lightweight versions” of images on your PC, and will automatically sync bookmarks from most browsers to stay up to date with Safari.

Essentially it acts as a glue to ensure all your most important information (including documents, images and more) remains available and in sync across all your devices.

Things have changed

It is interesting to reflect the extent to which these features echo those of iSync, which Apple introduced at one of the last Apple Expo Paris events in 2002. I was at that show in Paris when Steve Jobs called iSync, “The beginning of something really big,” describing it as the “arrival of Mac to mobile.”

iSync let Mac users synchronize their address books and calendars with pre-smart phones, iPods and Palm OS devices. It made use of the open SyncML standard, and while the software that underpins these solutions has changed across the decades, the arrival of iSync for the Mac was a clear desiderata in favor of the multi-device, multi-platform and heterogenous computerworld, which now exists.

It may be historically relevant to observe that just a few months later, Apple introduced iTunes for Windows, describing the introduction as like “giving a glass of ice water to somebody in hell.”

This bought the iTunes Store and iPod support to Windows users, kick-started the iPod halo and ultimately set the stage for iPhone – and, on consideration, M1 Macs.

It’s a multi-platform world today.

All about iCloud for Windows

iCloud for Windows requires a PC running Windows 10 and that a use be signed into their Microsoft account to install. The product can be installed on up to ten Windows devices. You can download the software here.

Once installed and set-up, iCloud for Windows lets you work seamlessly with iCloud on your PC – making it super-easy if you use a Windows machine at work, a Mac at home and an iPhone or iPad at other times.

It means you can:

Access your iCloud Drive files using File Explorer.

Download files and folders to your PC.

Store items in iCloud Drive and access them using an iOS device, Mac or Windows system, or online at iCloud.com.

Share and collaborate on files from within File Explorer – edits will be synced across all your devices.

Create and share albums of images and videos online.

Update and manage your iCloud account.

You can find out more about using iCloud for Windows here.

