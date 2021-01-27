Skills hub aims to educate Australia’s next generation of IT

The Australian Computer Society’s Digital Pulse report of 2020, conducted by Deloitte, suggests there will be an additional 156,000 technology workers in Australia by 2025. The same report revealed that to be a digital leader, Australia would require at least another 232,000 professionals.

With the need to train that workforce in mind, the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) has its members-only Skills Hub, an online portal that provides members with access to IT vocational and tertiary training at discounted prices.

Originally built to support microcredential courses on cybersecurity and IT innovation co-designed by AIIA and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), it now functions as a central location where members can map and manage their skills for career development. Currently on offer are short courses from QUT, Central Queensland University, Queensland TAFE, and Microsoft.

The AIIA has found that application development, cloud, big data and analytics, and cybersecurity are the most in-demand skills among its “tens of thousands” members.