Bridging the hybrid IT gap with AMD

For those of us who spend their working day at a computer, the pandemic drastically changed our relationship to the workplace. How we access everyday applications and collaborate with colleagues from our home offices over consumer-grade internet connections has seen everyone contending with a new set of day-to-day challenges.

As a result, IT departments found themselves scrambling to reassess their priorities and establish a robust digital backbone that could set up their organisation for an uncertain future. One that will hopefully see many of us eventually return to the office, while also increasingly working from home at the same time.

In the UK alone, nearly half of workers (47 percent) found themselves working from home in some capacity in April 2020, with 86 percent of them doing so as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics. Those workers aren't keen to immediately go back to the old 9-5 routine either, with 82 percent of European workers wanting to continue remote working in some capacity, according to a July survey by Morgan Stanley, as reported by The Guardian.

That first wave of change in April saw many organisations shift mission-critical applications into cloud environments, where they were able to burst capacity for a suddenly entirely-remote workforce.

"We have seen an initial push to more public cloud services but this has been in particular areas like web conferencing solutions and productivity and collaboration applications," Andrew Buss, research director for Enterprise Infrastructure in Europe at IDC said during a recent IDG webinar, in partnership with AMD.

The ensuing challenge for IT professionals will be a familiar one: how to please everyone in an environment where flexibility is key. The hard work of getting an entire workforce set up from home has been achieved by most, however now that expectations have shifted there is a requirement to meet a more diverse set of

business requirements while maintaining the same security, administration and regulatory controls.

From a technology perspective, this is often the point where cloud is lauded as our saviour. Many will be wary of such thinking however. While the public cloud offers great advantages of speed and agility, it still needs to coexist with on-premise investments and legacy systems, all while keeping costs in check as we face down a broadly anticipated economic contraction in 2021.

"We saw a lot of people burst capacity as they needed to deal with the time pressure and then over time repatriate a number of those assets back onto their own managed infrastructure to bring costs down," Tim Loake, Vice President and General Manager at Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions in the UK said during the webinar, which can be seen below..

How to bridge that hybrid gap will be one of the many challenges faced by IT in 2021. Enabling flexible, resilient and secure access to business applications for remote employees, all while finding the right infrastructure mix between on-premise, hyperconverged and public cloud infrastructure for greater agility and maximum value for money should be front of mind for any IT budget holder as we start the new year.

As Matthew Foley, Director for Field Application Engineering, EMEA at AMD put it: "We see this change in terms of our business and interaction with customers is a tremendous need to modernise the equipment, use the features that have been developed and internally doing a better job of being more flexible in where and how these processes are being handled now.