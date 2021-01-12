Not another Windows interface!

I'm a lucky guy. I can pick up new operating systems and desktop interfaces at the drop of a hat. But, over the years of learning how to make IBM 3270, CP/M-80, and Windows 1.0 to 10 jump through hoops, I've gotten a wee bit tired of it all. So, when I saw that "Windows 10’s desktop interface will get an all-new look with Sun Valley update in 2021," I almost screamed.

No, forget it, I have no patience and I must scream.

No. Just no!

Excuse me. I've learned how to use Windows 1.0's mouse-enabled, almost text interface; Windows 2.0's flat two-dimensional interface; Windows 3 and OS/2's Presentation Manager; the Windows eXPerience; the pure misery of Vista Aero; the pleasure that was Windows 7 Aero; the return to the pain with Windows 8's Metro; and finally the cleaned Metro which made Windows 10 tolerable followed by the recent shift to Fluent.

At this point, I don't want to learn a “sweeping” new look Windows. I really don't.