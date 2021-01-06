This IT & cyber security certification training bundle is just $35

Doors are opening for IT pro’s with cybersecurity training throughout nearly every industry. But adding this particular specialty to your skillset isn’t as cut and dry as you might think. That’s because the field is often broken down into different disciplines, each with its own specific training criteria. And it’s for this reason that The Ultimate Cybersecurity and IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle is a great option, especially for those who aren’t sure what direction they want to go in.

This package, which holds $1,592 worth of training content, offers all the education required to earn a variety of valuable certifications from CompTIA and Cisco. They’ll prepare you to work in IT, but also get you ready to start steering your career into the realm of cybersecurity. You’ll learn how to configure and, ultimately, protect a network as well as how to test systems and identify security weaknesses so they can be patched up before they’re exploited. It is these specific skills that employers will most need in the future, so that makes this bundle a must.

So, what certifications can you earn? Let’s start with Cisco’s CCNA 200-301, which prepares students to work as certified network associates. From there, you can earn a myriad of credentials from CompTIA including their Security+, Network+, and CySA+ certificates which prove to employers that you have what it takes to work in a varied number of cybersecurity positions. Of course, these certifications aren’t included with your purchase of this bundle, but you can access the exams easily enough through CompTIA and Cisco.

It doesn’t take long to see the apparent advantages that come with The Ultimate Cybersecurity and IT Career Pathway Training Bundle. It offers the opportunity to learn a wide range of important IT skills, it increases employability and earning power, and it does all this at a near rock bottom price. That’s because you can purchase this bundle right now for just $34.99 which, as far as technical education goes, is basically nothing.

