How Eaton Corporation elevates user experience with effective device management

Challenge

Eaton Corporation is a $21 billion business with operations in 175 countries, supported by about 95,000 employees. It delivers power management solutions to customers managing some of the world’s most critical infrastructure across healthcare, aviation, manufacturing, and more. Consistency, efficiency, and accuracy are key drivers across the business.

It is committed to a globally consistent approach, both in terms of management and user experience. “We set standards centrally and create global platforms,” explains Wendy Hunter, IT Manager, Eaton Corporation. “We want consistency in every country we do business.”

As part of the company’s scheduled refresh plan to upgrade device hardware, Hunter worked to establish a standardized approach to device management, which includes accurate and simple inventory tracking for lifecycle management.

Eaton deploys more than 70,000 devices to its global staff and aims to have employees working on devices no more than three years old. It is a complex operation. “We plan to refresh computer devices on a regular basis in order to take full advantage of technology and performance improvements,” Hunter says.

Solution

Hardware, support and lifecycle management, worldwide

The HP solution selected by Eaton Corporation establishes a device management posture that is proactive and efficient with integrated security features. It comprises a comprehensive hardware, support, and lifecycle management approach.

After completing rigorous vendor comparisons, the hardware solution includes the deployment of more than 70,000 HP devices based on user needs. Notebooks for mobile users comprise roughly 60% of the fleet, specifically HP EliteBook 840 and HP ZBook 15 models. Office users are equipped with HP EliteDesk 800 Desktop Mini devices, HP EliteDisplay E232 23-inch diagonal monitors, and HP Z4 Workstations.

To deliver operational efficiency, Eaton engages HP Lifecycle Services to complete HP PC BIOS Asset Tagging and HP Standard Asset Tagging services at the factory. These services make tracking and securing personal systems simpler, easier to deploy quickly, and more affordable.

Business travelers are provided with HP Accidental Damage Protection, which includes remote problem diagnosis and support. Eaton also includes HP Hardware Support Care Packs 3-3-3, which consist of three-year limited warranties and services, including three years of parts, three years of labor, and three years of onsite repairs. Finally, the Eaton IT Team is supported with an HP Account Operations Manager to help manage the volume of ongoing regional operations. “We’re a global business with global users,” says Nathan Lare, Lead IT Analyst, Eaton Corporation. “The HP solution ensures consistent PC devices and support in every country we operate.”

Benefits

Elevating the user experience and driving ongoing efficiency

With consistent computer technology and support globally, Eaton elevates the user experience and drives efficiency gains across the business. All users benefit from the latest technology and less downtime, employees are more productive, and customer satisfaction is very positive. Having HP complete BIOS and asset tagging functions at the factory is highly efficient. Eaton is able to streamline device refreshes. Even during the urgent global transition to work from home, Eaton adapted promptly with work-at-home PCs provided for traditional desktop users.

“We know users are happy to take advantage of new device performance and new software efficiencies. This helps them to do their jobs and be more productive,” says Lare. “Today, any notebook or desktop device, anywhere in the world, has the same level of care with HP Services. That gives you peace of mind.”

Lare singles out the impact of the HP Account Operations Manager (AOM). Historically, he says, corporate IT faced challenges with the volume of queries and action items coming in. An HP AOM now takes care of each of Eaton’s three operational regions. “It’s an added service component, and it helps tremendously. Action items are dealt with more efficiently in a distributed way by region, and rarely need to come to our attention. This type of facilitation helps reduce the strain on corporate IT.”

Wendy Hunter says the engagement with HP is a platform for continued operational efficiency: “When you have 70,000 computers running in your environment, there is always the topic of possible expense reduction, so it helps to have a clear view of your ecosystem.

“With HP we're consistent in our approach, our product, our delivery, and our support. We’re more operationally efficient in decision-making.”

