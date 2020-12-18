Managing PC mishaps: 4 reasons to prepare for the unexpected

The following are examples of issues end users may face. Thanks to the versatility and variety of HP Care Pack services available, IT can provide that extra protection beyond the device warranty to ensure end users are covered wherever they work.

1. Feeling Blue?

What happened?

An employee gets the blue screen of death on a tight deadline.

The result

A key project’s deadline was missed, impacting the organization’s bottom line and IT’s time.

The solution

Keep PCs up and running and minimize disruptions to your business’ projects with HP Next Business Day Onsite Service. An HP service expert will run a remote diagnosis or arrive onsite next day to help make things right.

2. It was an accident!

What happened?

A notebook PC was dropped while walking up the stairs.

The result

Productivity came to a halt and the business incurred last-minute higher repair costs.

The solution

Mishaps happen. Don’t let them slow your users – or business – down. Get them back to work quickly and avoid out-of-pocket costs with HP Accidental Damage Protection.

3. Travel troubles

What happened?

While getting ready to go to a meeting, a colleague left their laptop on the roof of the rental car before driving off. Unsurprisingly, the laptop didn’t survive.

The result

The employee couldn’t present critical information to important customers. They lost the deal.

The solution

Travel worry free and reduce downtime out of the office. Get quick support with the HP Travel Support Service, available worldwide in more than 90 countries.

4. Hard drive meltdown

What happened?

An employee was on the way to a remote facility and got an error message.

The result

The hard drive was defective and full of confidential information, which became compromised.

The solution

Stay in control of hard drives and keep sensitive data secure with HP Defective Media Retention Service.

A comprehensive suite of services tailored to your work styles

Safeguard your investment and optimize productivity for your HP EliteBooks and HP ZBooks with HP Premier Care Solutions.1,2 Our Care Pack services help free up resources, get lower, more predictable costs, improve uptime, and stay one step ahead of surprises.

Keep pace with your business workloads and get devices working quickly with HP Next Business Day Onsite Service. 3

Avoid unexpected costs when unforeseen damage hits with HP Accidental Damage Protection. 4

Reduce downtime wherever you go with HP Travel Support Service. 3

Keep control of sensitive data when defective media needs replacing with HP Defective Media Retention Service.

Stay productive when a battery powers off with HP One-Time Battery Replacement Service. 3

Don’t be interrupted by OS hiccups with HP Recover & Restore Service. 3

Skip queues and reduce helpdesk workload with HP Priority Access Service. 4

Return your device to operating condition and get support from HP support specialists with Hardware Support Onsite Call-to-Repair Service.4

Sources:

1 Service levels and response times for HP Care Packs may vary depending on your geographic location. Service starts on date of hardware purchase. Restrictions and limitations apply. For details, visit www.hp.com/go/cpc. HP services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product.

2 HP Premiere Care Solutions are available for HP EliteBooks and HP ZBooks only.

3 Restrictions and limitations apply. For details, visit www.hp.com/go/cpc

4 HP Enhanced Care requires a per-seat minimum. Seat minimum may vary by device and region. Conditions and restrictions apply. Please contact your local HP representative for complete details.