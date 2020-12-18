Microsoft previews native Edge browser for Apple's M1 Macs

Microsoft this week released an early version of Edge written specifically for Apple's new ARM-based Macs, making it the last of the top four browser makers to take its app native.

"Native support for Mac ARM64 devices is now available in our Canary channel," the Edge Dev team's Twitter account said Tuesday.

IDG Edge’s Canary channel for the Mac now comes in two versions, including a browser written for Apple's ARM-based M1 SoC.

The Canary channel, one of four maintained by Microsoft, produces the least polished, least reliable version of the browser. Other channels include Dev, Beta, and Stable. Edge's Canary is currently on version 89. That doesn't guarantee the Stable version of 89 will be the first to offer native support; if it is, users can expect Edge 89 to debut during the week of March 8.

Edge will thus be the last of the four most popular browsers to run as a native application on the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini systems powered by Apple's M1 system-on-a-chip (SoC). Apple's own Safari 14, which was bundled with macOS 11, a.k.a. "Big Sur," was the first when it launched Nov. 12. Safari was followed by Google's Chrome 87 later that month and by Mozilla's Firefox 84 on Dec. 15.

Edge's Canary can be downloaded from here.