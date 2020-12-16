Apple in 2021: New products and predictions

It was a banner year for Apple, from the release of the first 5G iPhone, to the Apple Silicon announcement and subsequent rollout of the first M1 Macs. Apple isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as 2021 approaches. It’s expected that Apple will continue to improve its M1 Macs, and release other Apple Silicon-powered Macs into next year. Macworld senior writer Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss Apple’s 2020 wins and what else they expect to see from Apple in 2021 and beyond.