13 tech luminaries we lost in 2020

Randy Suess, having worked at IBM and Zenith, was bored. “I was looking for something more to do — and then this damn thing called a [personal] computer came along,” he said in the 2005 film BBS: The Documentary.

In 1975, he joined the Chicago Area Computer Hobbyists’ Exchange, or CACHE, where he met Ward Christensen. The two lived far enough apart that they had to invent ways to collaborate remotely: Christensen wrote the MODEM.ASM program and XMODEM file transfer protocol so they could send each other files.

When a blizzard struck Chicago in 1978, CACHE meetings were canceled, prompting Suess and Christensen to develop an online alternative that all members could participate in. With Suess’s hardware and Christensen’s software, they created the first dial-up bulletin board, naming it the Chicago Bulletin Board System.

The impact of CBBS was felt far beyond Chicagoland: by 1994, there were 60,000 BBSes across the United States. Their online communities, message boards, file libraries, and multiplayer games were a precursor to everything from Reddit to YouTube and World of Warcraft.

Suess died at 74. When CBBS went offline in the 1980s, it had received over a half-million calls. A version of CBBS is still available via telnet.

