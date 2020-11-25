How Viva Energy solved integration problems to put customers first

Fuel provider Viva Energy Australia decided to embark on a digital transformation to bring its focus back to the customer experience, an effort which resulted in the digital team building APIs to solve integration problems and changing its development processes.

Viva Energy Australia was born after Vitol acquired Shell Australia’s downstream business in 2014, which included one of four refineries in the country. Viva Energy is the official Shell licensee in Australia and provides fuel for mining and transport. It has 1,200 service stations across the country and employs 700 people.

Addressing integration problems with APIs

When the organisation listed on the Australians Securities Exchange in 2016 it had already started to plan its digital transformation. The customer experience received special attention in 2017 after the organisation completed foundational work around integration, which resulted in the build of a “solid integration capability and platform”, says Viva Energy’s head of digital, Trond Abelseth—a “broad term for all kinds of data exchanges”.

Viva Energy built APIs for most of those integration needs, Abelseth tells Computerworld Australia. Using Red Hat Fuse, the APIs allow them to get information whenever they want, such as about customers or deliveries, not only as a response to requests but also for proactive customer interaction such as advising customers of their upcoming delivery status.