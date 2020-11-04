Price Drop: This CompTIA Linux network certificate bundle is just $20 today

Society’s reliance on digital technologies is only going to increase over time. Of course, those who work in IT already know this to be true. That’s why we’ve dropped the price of The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle, which had already been reduced significantly, to by a further $10 to just $19.99.

The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle gives IT pro’s the opportunity to train for their Network+ and Linux+ certifications in a more affordable and flexible way. It includes 62 hours of advanced level education that can be taken at any time from anywhere using either a desktop or mobile device. Once completed, students will be equipped to earn valuable certifications from CompTIA that prove their expertise.

What makes this particular bundle so advantageous is its convenience. Students can literally train any time they want. There are no classes to attend and no schedules to adhere to. And, since the content is accessible for life, they aren’t expected to complete them in any kind of time frame. If you find yourself short on time on a day to day basis and are unable to devote yourself to a full college course load, then this may be the perfect alternative.

Certainly, right now, that’s a huge point since some people, for obvious reasons, are working from home. Physical distancing has to be the new normal, which makes bundles like this one so necessary. It provides an opportunity for students to learn new skills and advance their careers without having to take on any unnecessary risks.

Plus, it’s way more economical as opposed to traditional training methods. If you were to take these same courses through other means, you could expect to spend as much as $590 for the privilege. When you purchase The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle, however, you’ll get the exact same training for about 96 percent less, which makes it a smart purchase.

The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle - $19.99



See Deal



Prices are subject to change.