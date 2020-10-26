Lenovo’s Next-Generation Laptop for the Modern Professional

As the modern workforce skews towards full-blown digital natives, these professionals are not just interested in using technology on the job, but in wielding technology to promote productivity and enable new ways of working.

According to Manpower Group, the new workforce contains 35% millennials and nearly a quarter (24%) Gen Z workers. Raised in a fast-pace world, these modern professionals are no longer content to make do with under-performing technology or outdated devices. They want powerful and flexible work devices that enable them to work from anywhere.

For this group, state-of-the-art gear is not viewed as a perk or luxury, but rather as a requisite for job performance. CompTIA found that two-thirds of millennials and Gen Z employees consider an organization’s embrace of technology and innovation an important factor when choosing an employer.

“The modern professional wants work devices that are distinctive, yet mean business,” says Eric Yu, Senior Vice President, Global SMB Segment at Lenovo. “Sometimes small and medium businesses (SMBs) go for stylish devices that are designed for consumers and end up compromising on business-grade security and support services.”

The new Lenovo ThinkBook 13s and 14s Gen 2 laptops, powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 processors, compromise on neither. Instead, they are purpose-built to meet the needs of this next-generation workforce. Outfitting workers with this newest generation of laptops unlocks improvements in productivity, performance, and collaboration, helping companies balance the preferences of a tech-savvy workforce with a feature set designed to make work easier.

A Productivity Boost for Growing Businesses

The smartphone generation, well accustomed to the speed of the latest consumer devices, is used to having data at their fingertips with zero lag time as they share videos, toggle between apps, or search the web for must-have information. Modern professionals expect this level of convenience and responsiveness in laptops, too.

In business, as in their personal lives, next-gen workers expect near-instantaneous response time as they go about their multitasking-day. The ThinkBook 13s and 14s Gen 2 laptops are built on the AMD Ryzen™ 4000 mobile processor platform, featuring the Ryzen™ 7 4800U processor, which offers the most cores in an ultrathin laptop*. As a result, these laptops ensure top-of-the-line performance and seamless responsiveness across a variety of workloads, whether someone is on a videoconference call, crunching data, writing code, or doing all three at once.

The ThinkBook 13s & 14s Gen 2 laptops’ fast and power-efficient memory architecture, which employs LPDDR4x RAM coupled with high-speed PCIe® SSD storage, keeps everything running incredibly fast and helps workers efficiently navigate the complexity of today’s business needs. A 56Whr battery capacity, enhanced by the power efficiency capabilities baked into the AMD Ryzen™ 4000 mobile processor’s “Zen 2” architecture, enables mobile workers to have the long battery life they need to work flexibility and reliably wherever they may be.

“We are excited to partner with Lenovo to bring the AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors for Business portfolio to Lenovo ThinkBook customers around the world,” said Jason Banta, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Client OEM, AMD. “Lenovo ThinkBooks, powered by AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Mobile Processors, provide advanced performance and mobility features that enable the modern workforce to work from anywhere.”

“The AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors for Business portfolio delivers powerful multi-core performance, power efficiency and strong security capabilities,” adds Lenovo’s Yu. “We have leveraged AMD’s ground-breaking 7nm process technology within our ThinkBook laptops to offer powerful performance in a very portable form factor.”

Secure Remote Work

In the age of remote work, security is of paramount importance. Device and data security measures need to be powerful. With the Lenovo ThinkBook family, easy-to-use security features are designed into the device so they don’t impede user productivity. For example, the Smart Power On feature, a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, makes authentication a seamless step while powering on the device. ThinkShutter is a physical cover protecting the webcam, which gives workers reliable control over camera privacy.

Complementing the built-in security features of the ThinkBook 13s and 14s Gen 2 is a security processor built into Ryzen™ Mobile Processors for Business, which offers another level of protection to help ensure the integrity of business data.

A Winning Design

AMD

The modern professional is discerning and sees technology and devices as an extension of their personal style. With that in mind, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s and 14s family sport a clean design that appeals to both employees and businesses.

For example, the all-metal housing delivers the premium look that employees crave, but it also offers the durability that businesses need to protect their significant investments. The elegant dual tone cover adds a touch of sophistication, and starting at a weight of 2.77 pounds (1.26 kgs) and 0.58 inches (14.9 mm) slim, the sleek laptops ensure it’s easy to work from wherever.

The machine’s display combined with powerful Radeon™ graphics delivers high-quality visuals with extreme detail. With a narrow bezel design, these devices have a screen-to-body ratio of 90% for a seamless viewing experience—a critical feature for a workforce with an endless appetite for video.

As workplace flexibility increases, support services must be easily accessible to employees. The ThinkBook 13s & 14s keyboard is equipped with a Service hot key that brings up the Lenovo support interface instantly. With device details such as serial number already pre-loaded, this feature fast-tracks the support experience.

The Bottom Line

State-of-the-art laptop technology holds the key to the modern professional’s productivity. By upgrading to the latest Lenovo ThinkBook laptops with AMD Ryzen™ processors, organizations ensure their employees are well-equipped to drive the business to its best future.

* As of September 2020, the Ryzen 7 4800 mobile processor has 8 cores, while the comparable competitive product (Intel 10th generation mobile processors) offers up to 6 cores. "Ultrathin laptop processor" defined as 15W typical TDP. RM3-05

Learn more about the ThinkBook 13s and 14s Gen 2 here.