Warning: Multiple Windows 10 retirements ahead

Two Windows 10 feature upgrades will reach end of support in the next seven weeks, the congestion caused by decisions Microsoft made earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began.

And a separate upgrade dropped off the support list last week, three years after its release.

Oct. 13: Windows 10 1709

A week ago, Windows 10 Enterprise 1709 and Windows 10 Education 1709, two SKUs that debuted in October 2017, received their final security updates.

At release, those SKUs were given 18 months of support. In early 2018, Microsoft gave them a six-month boost, extending support to 24 months. Several months later — in September 2018 — the Redmond, Wash. developer again changed Windows 10's support policies, giving them 30 months of security updates.

The final adjustment to Windows 10 Enterprise 1709 and Windows 10 Education 1709 was made in March, as the coronavirus triggered Microsoft's first retirement delay. "To ease one of the many burdens you are currently facing, and based on customer feedback, we have decided to delay the scheduled end of service date," a Microsoft executive said. The extension gave 1709 a total of almost 37 months of support, a record for Windows 10.