How City of Unley is delivering its digital strategy

With 40,000 residents, South Australia’s City of Unley is located minutes from Adelaide’s city centre. In 2017, City of Unley developed a digital strategy with a focus on three key areas:

to offer digital services for its citizens

to employ smart technologies and make better use of data

to improve its staff skills set, including digital skills

After years dealing with an outdate infrastructure that was unreliable and resulted in performance issues and constant outages it was time to move to a new infrastructure.

The daily battles with an ageing infrastructure

City of Unley manager of business systems and solutions James Roberts describes the council’s ageing IT environment as “barely running, keeping the lights on”. He tells Computerworld Australia they had 10 racks of equipment when they first started with a range of different SANs and servers and all sorts of equipment from a variety of vendors, “which was an absolute management nightmare”. It was a typical three-tier architecture fallen on hard times.