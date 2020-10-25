Swinburne University launches AWS-focused cloud degree

Melbourne-based Swinburne University has launched an undergraduate cloud degree in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to prepare students for entry-level jobs.

The undergraduate associate degree of Applied Technologies with a major in Cloud Technologies is a two-year full-time qualification that enables graduates to enter the workforce sooner than a standard three-year bachelor’s degree. This is possible because Swinburne and AWS Educate aligned the course to cover entry-level job requirements in cloud computing.

The course covers how to use a cloud platform to perform several tasks, including building cloud infrastructures and emerging architecture, programming languages and practices, data management, analysis, and data visualisation.

It combines workplace learning and coursework requirements to give students hands-on experience applying cloud skills in real-world projects with industry partners. Students will have access to the current AWS cloud computing-related training resources and may take part in the Swinburne Data for Social Good Cloud Innovation Centre (CIC) program, which aims to use data for positive social impact in collaboration with public-sector, education, and not-for-profit organisations.

The next intake is for a March 2021 start and, depending on the coronavirus pandemic, it may be delivered as a full online program or a combination of online sessions and on-campus project labs.

Andrew Roadknight, project lead of Applied Technologies at Swinburne, told Computerworld Australia that although the course is focused on AWS technologies, it references and provides insight into equivalent services from other providers.

The choice for AWS was due to the existing relationship between the provider and the university. “As AWS is the primary provider of cloud services and resources, it made sense to develop a program around these technologies, with a high-demand of AWS skills being required by employers in industry,” Roadknight said.

He also said that, at this point, there are no plans to include or provide courses that covers other cloud technologies such as Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform because they do not offer the same services to students and academics to the extent AWS does through its Educate and Academy programmes.

The course is part of the university’s Industry 4.0 courses that focus on “skills of the future”. It also offers an associate degree with a major in Advanced Manufacturing in partnership with Siemens and the AI Group.