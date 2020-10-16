What the new iPhone 12 means for 5G

By now, you’ve probably heard that Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will have 5G capabilities. And you have also probably heard us discuss how 5G speeds are still only available in some parts of the country with some carriers. Apple will almost certainly sell millions of iPhone 12s. With millions of new 5G users, will carriers accelerate the rate of 5G deployment? And when can consumers expect to get the most out of 5G speeds? Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld senior writer Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss how the iPhone 12 may or may not change the 5G landscape and who exactly can take advantage of these new speeds.