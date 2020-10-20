How to earn CCNA & CCNP certifications from the comfort of home

IT Technicians in the US, as a base annual salary, usually make around $60K. Those who upgrade their skills with specialized credentials, such as a CCNA or CCNP, earn much more than that — in some cases, north of $100K per year. The point? If you want to maximize your earning power, then you should look for ways to improve your skill set.

The Premium Cisco CCNA and CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle is designed to help IT professionals make the most of their future. Through seven in-depth courses, students will be introduced to important networking skills that’ll help them earn their Cisco Certified Network Associate and Cisco Certified Network Professional credentials. While these particular certifications are not automatically included with purchase, learners will have the required training to go out and ace these exams through another source.

If you want to rise up the ranks to become a network administrator, IT manager, or systems engineer, then these certifications are pretty much mandatory. And who wouldn’t you want to advance to those levels? Each of these professional careers offer heightened job satisfaction as well as salaries that are commensurate with the training. From virtually every point of view, the pros of taking these courses and earning those certifications far outweigh any perceived risks.

To that point, the risks involved with The Premium Cisco CCNA and CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle are practically non-existent. That’s because you can set your own training schedule to fit around any other commitments you might have. And, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the content, you can literally take as long as you want to complete them. There are no deadlines, no classroom sessions, and no added stress.

And, not to belittle the point, but purchasing this package is pretty economical too — especially when you compare it to college enrollment fees. The Premium Cisco CCNA and CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle may be worth $1,393 but, if you purchase right now through this special offer, you’ll save over 90 percent off the original value and pick it up for just $34.93.

