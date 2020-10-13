How Britain's National Air Traffic Services weathered IT turbulence

A few years ago, more than 300 flights across Britain were grounded or delayed following a disastrous systems failure at the National Air Traffic Service, the major air navigation service provider for the United Kingdom. It threw the usually below-the-radar organisation into the media spotlight, as thousands were left frustrated and furious by the resulting disarray. Thankfully, no one was harmed. NATS took immediate steps to ensure the safety of air passengers around the UK airspace. But, occurring just a year after NATS also suffered issues with its telephone system that also affected hundreds of flights, the reputation damage had been done, and a government inquiry was put together to ascertain the root cause of the unprecedented issue. It was found that NATS' overloaded legacy systems were the culprit. The Swanwick-based air controller had been riddled with problems on multiple workstations. A "transition between" two states on the workstations caused a system failure, and at the same time, operators were attempting to juggle a large number of airspace sectors being open. The organisation reported that due to the failure, controllers were unable to access data for individual flight plans, drastically increasing their workload. Britain's airspace is notoriously complex. Standards were set over 40 years ago, according to the Civil Aviation Authority, and little about the airspace has changed since then - but concurrently, air traffic has vastly increased. NATS is tasked with managing this challenging environment in not only the safest way possible, but to keep all the wheels of aviation well oiled; as the mid-2010s incident showed, a single IT incident can cause catastrophic repercussions - not just in frustrating travellers, but also impacting the global supply chain. After the completion of the government inquiry, NATS took the opportunity to re-think not only its systems but the way these all work together. Rather than simply buying new equipment, it had to move to radically overhaul its infrastructure and the way that it operated. Part of this involved moving to a service-oriented architecture with a technology stack that would break down the previously siloed operation. A crucial component here is ServiceNow's digital workflow solution – the 'Now Platform' – that easily integrates across systems and is packed with features around cross-departmental workflow, enterprise service management, predictive intelligence and application development, to name just a few. A principle selling point is that it helps to eliminate tedious, repetitive tasks in work environments so staff can focus on what they're best at. It forms the backbone of NATS' 'Service Operations Management' approach. Tightly coupling the Now Platform to NATS' Air Traffic Management platform has meant that the organisation has moved the focus onto delivering services rather than managing infrastructure. "By managing services rather than infrastructure, we are on course to reduce our already low engineering delay figures to zero, which is key to improving the customer experience," says Jamie Mead, Service Delivery Manager at NATS. "The Now Platform has been central to this transformation." Near-zero engineering delays - a dramatic shift from NATS' unfortunate time in the spotlight. And by integrating ServiceNow across its systems, staff at NATS are now able to take a 'single pane of glass' view on the status of all services - another stark contrast to the 170 different screens that operators were previously burdened with monitoring. This provides a big picture view that has cut down on wasted time associated with the laborious old ways, enabled staff to react more quickly to any problems, and it's helped cut engineering validation training time by 50 percent. It's no surprise, then, that this has had a "tremendously positive impact on our daily work," says Mead, who adds that engineers can now focus on problems as they occur instead juggling complications with the systems that are reporting on them. This doesn't just allow the team to respond quicker, but to get ahead of issues as they emerge. Moving to a zero-incident culture within the organisation, using ServiceNow Operational Intelligence at the centre, has helped NATS identify issues before they spiral out of control and affect services. Incident resolution time now sits comfortably under five minutes from a possible event occurring. Mead describes this 'advanced operations intelligence' as a "key preventive ingredient to help eliminate service outages" - and a major driver towards zero-incident culture at the organisation. Meads describes ServiceNow as a NATS partner that can "support our complete operation and manage the entirety of our safety-critical services on a single platform". "That's an incredibly powerful development for such a mission-critical business," he says. With these tools in place, the architecture restructured, and encouraging that zero-incident culture, the team can focus on keeping air passengers safe - and getting in front of problems before they ever take off. You can learn more from NATS and hear their best practices for how to leverage AIOps automation for faster incident resolution in this ServiceNow webinar.