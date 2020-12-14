How to manage multiple cloud collaboration tools in a WFH world

One of the more prominent IT trends resulting from the pandemic and shift to a work-from-home model is a dramatic rise in the use of collaboration tools such as videoconferencing systems.

A June 2020 report from research firm Gartner said global spending on cloud-based web conferencing products will grow 24% to $4.1 billion this year, with workplace restrictions spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic expanding the user base throughout 2020.

The greater use of these systems is a positive development from a worker connectivity and productivity standpoint. Remote employees can easily stay in touch and share content with co-workers, customers, business partners, and others. Where it gets to be problematic, however, is when companies lose control over the number and types of applications and platforms in use within the organization.

Proliferation of tools brings risks and inefficiencies

Most of these offerings are cloud-based and therefore easy to deploy. Virtually any department, group, or even individual can download an online meeting application and start using it, without IT executives or business managers knowing it.